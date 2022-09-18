TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 10.2% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in AT&T by 55.7% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 10.3% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 8.0% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 10.6% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 57,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. 69,825,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,387,088. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

