TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 381,962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $205.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,189. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

