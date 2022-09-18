TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 36.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Entergy by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Entergy by 56.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 881,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.90.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

