TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $616,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.69. 15,579,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,636,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.