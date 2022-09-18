TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.97 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.7% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,333. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.97.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

