TPG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $106.11. 4,565,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,797. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

