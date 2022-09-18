TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after buying an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.6 %

PM stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,447,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

