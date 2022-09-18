Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.83.
A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.17 and a 200-day moving average of $204.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
