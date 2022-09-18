Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.17

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.17 and traded as low as C$2.95. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 45,536 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRZ. CIBC cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Transat A.T. Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

