Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

TZOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Travelzoo to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $5.78 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 516,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,496,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 170,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 66,786 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.