Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 170 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.35.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.14 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

