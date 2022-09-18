Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 170 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.35.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
Adobe Trading Down 3.1 %
ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.14 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.