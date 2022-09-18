Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 520 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23. The company has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

