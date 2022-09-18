Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $238.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.82 and a 200-day moving average of $248.62.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

