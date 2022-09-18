Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 3,295 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,302,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

BAC stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

