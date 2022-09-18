Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $45.93 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

