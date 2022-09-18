Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $938,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $134.34 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average of $138.57.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.