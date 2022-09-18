Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $938,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.
Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $134.34 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average of $138.57.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
