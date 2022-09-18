Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank lifted its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $280.29 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.90.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.