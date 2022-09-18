Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 568 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

NYSE LLY opened at $308.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.13 and its 200-day moving average is $303.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

