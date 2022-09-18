Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Stock Down 2.6 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

ECL stock opened at $157.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.