Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) is IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 1.7% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,268,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,697. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

