Truist Financial Downgrades Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OFC. StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OFC stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,980,000 after buying an additional 160,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 56,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,923 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

