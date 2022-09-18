Truist Financial Trims Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price to $33.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.57.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 321.22%.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 112,075 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also

