Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSN. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.13.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

TSN opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.