UBS Group Lowers Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.20.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

Shares of MURGY opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.