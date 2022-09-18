UBS Group Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($30.10) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 1.1 %

FRA:DTE opened at €18.87 ($19.26) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €18.85 and a 200-day moving average of €18.10. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($18.50).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

