UBS Group Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

ETR:BAS opened at €41.39 ($42.23) on Thursday. Basf has a 12 month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 12 month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.87.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

