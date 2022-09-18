UBS Group Trims Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price to $42.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.85.

Shares of AVTR opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avantor has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $151,845,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

