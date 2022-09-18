UniCrypt Market Cap Reaches $8.10 Million (UNCX)

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, UniCrypt has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. UniCrypt has a market cap of $8.10 million and $18,066.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can currently be bought for approximately $254.37 or 0.01278822 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt’s genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,852 coins. UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniCrypt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniCrypt is a platform creating services for other tokens. Services such as token locking contracts, yield farming as a service and other dex orientated products. UNCX is the deflationary governance token of the Unicrypt platform.”

