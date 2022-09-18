VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) is Peterson Wealth Services’ 2nd Largest Position

Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the quarter. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for 6.3% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peterson Wealth Services owned approximately 0.54% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA MOO traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,171. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.03.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

