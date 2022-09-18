VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Lifted by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 268,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.37 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

