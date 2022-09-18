VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 326,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 192,393 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,170,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,661,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,272,000.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $21.98.

