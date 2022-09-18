VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Holdings Raised by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 0.6% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners owned 0.19% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

SHYD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 137,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,537. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

