Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 82,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 118,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 338,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.