Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 315,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $75.60. 1,023,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

