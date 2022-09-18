Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Wedmont Private Capital’s 9th Largest Position

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2,060.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,957.2% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 158,779 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,638,000 after acquiring an additional 148,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,916,000 after acquiring an additional 144,983 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.25. The stock had a trading volume of 603,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,818. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

