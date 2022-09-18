Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $25,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

