Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Newton One Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Newton One Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 14.0% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,880,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,080,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

