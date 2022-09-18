Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $185.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

