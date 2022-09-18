Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $185.97 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.73.

