Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $185.97 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.73.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.