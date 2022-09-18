Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Wedmont Private Capital’s 3rd Largest Position

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $355.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,452,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,413. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.94 and a 200-day moving average of $377.81.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

