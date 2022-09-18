Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Cut by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,636 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 46.1% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $355.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

