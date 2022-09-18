Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lowered by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.0% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $194.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

