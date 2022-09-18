Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Raised by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.51 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

