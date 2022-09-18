Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.51. 2,695,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,333. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

