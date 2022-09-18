Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,333. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

