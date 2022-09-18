Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $1.19 on Major Exchanges

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $677,093.35 and $79.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00005988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.02411718 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00113487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00830014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1.

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

