Vanilla Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.70 Million (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Vanilla coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.84 or 0.07272271 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002411 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00091912 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00081663 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00029890 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00021825 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001545 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031203 BTC.
Vanilla Coin Profile
Vanilla is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
