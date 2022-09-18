VeChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $62.24 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeChain has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $62.24 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Qredo (QRDO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001104 BTC.
- Dock (DOCK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022226 BTC.
- OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00028547 BTC.
- AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
VeChain Coin Profile
VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.com.
Buying and Selling VeChain
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
