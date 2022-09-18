Venus Reward Token (VRT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $73,344.00

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and $73,344.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.02411718 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00113487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00830014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token launched on June 8th, 2021. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus Reward Token is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus enables a decentralized stablecoin, VAI, built on Binance Smart Chain that is backed by a basket of stablecoins and crypto assets without centralized control. A Decentralized Marketplace for Lenders and Borrowers with Borderless Stablecoins.Funds held within the protocol can earn APY's based on the market demand for that asset. Interest is earned by the block and can be used as collateral to borrow assets or to mint stablecoins.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

